S. ABINGTON TWP. — Passionate about professional ministry. Committed to serving the church effectively. Devoted to the study of the Bible.

Those are just a few characteristics of the Master of Divinity degree from Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit University. As one of the original programs offered by the seminary more than 45 years ago, the M.Div. program has trained many students who have impacted the Abington region, states throughout the U.S. and countries around the world.

Terry Perrine, Chad Finke and Luke Peterson are continuing this legacy of impact.

Prepared for teaching and speaking

The push to higher theological education is something Perrine remembers distinctly.

“I felt God’s call to further my education for the purposes of equipping others through His Word,” she said.

Launching into her last year of study for the M.Div., Perrine is in the midst of her integrated ministry projects.

As a student, she has applied her study investing in her community, a commitment BBS prioritizes, through a women’s Bible study in Benton.

“In addition to being blessed with the opportunity to study the biblical languages, I have been fortunate enough to have learned how to seek out the true meaning of Scripture by focusing on the author’s original intent, and then learning how to apply that knowledge to our everyday lives,” she said.

Perrine has had an eventful summer already. As part of her integrated ministry projects, she served as the exhibit coordinator and a planning committee member for the LYFE Women’s Conference at Clarks Summit University. In addition, she led a workshop for several hundred women, “God Is Listening: Are You Praying.” She will also speak at Creekside Retreats in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania on Aug. 24 and the Fellowship Church Women’s Retreat on Sept. 26-28. She credits her training at BBS.

“I have improved my communication and writing skills, as well as counseling and teaching skills,” she said.

Excitement is building for her writing career as one of her manuscripts was recently picked up for publishing. Perrine’s heart remains passionate for local ministry as she begins another ministry project this fall at Fellowship Church in Dallas where she will assist in the development of new programs and processes.

Ready to serve

in church

Finke, a 2019 M.Div. alumnus, reflected on what brought him to pursue higher theological training at the start.

“Personally, I love experts. I love watching expert musicians sing and play. ... I even love being helped at a retail store by an expert employee who can answer my questions and give me the best customer service possible,” Finke said. “My M.Div. has allowed me to dive deeper into theology so that I have the chance at becoming in my craft what I so appreciate about others in theirs: a knowledge that leads to intentional expertise.”

This spring, Finke completed his internship serving at Hillside Haven Community Church. As a requirement for the Master of Divinity program, a yearlong, paid internship hones students’ ministry skills in a tangible and practical teaching environment.

As a pastoral intern, Finke interacted with several aspects of ministry at HHCC including leading worship, teaching teenagers, counseling, working with a pastoral team and planning youth events.

“I received so much from my time at Hillside that I probably won’t even realize until I dive into my future ministry,” says Finke.

As it turns out, Finke’s future ministry is not too far away.

Finke accepted a position as the assistant pastor at Mountain View Bible Church in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to using my knowledge and experience gained during the internship to propel me into full-time, passionate, creative, gospel-centered, discipleship-driven ministry,” he said.

Homegrown for college ministry

An Abington Heights graduate, Peterson didn’t look far from home for his undergraduate and graduate studies at CSU and BBS. With the goal of becoming a church leader, Peterson chose the M.Div. program at BBS to sharpen his ministry skills, biblical knowledge and personal Christ-likeness.

In May 2018, Peterson and his wife, Shaelyn, took an opportunity to serve at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa. As part of the staff of Salt Company, Cornerstone’s college ministry, Peterson has seen the value of his years at BBS.

“I have been put in positions to preach the Bible to large groups of people, to talk with people about what Jesus has done for them through his life, death and resurrection, and to walk alongside of others in our pursuit of becoming more like Jesus,” said Peterson. “Without the tools that I got in the last few years, I wouldn’t feel prepared to do this. My job comes with a responsibility to know the Bible, study the Bible well, teach the Bible and eagerly pursue a lifestyle that reflects the Bible. BBS played a key role in getting me to the spot I am in now.”

Peterson is now launching into a two-year church planting candidacy program through The Salt Network: a family of next-generation churches partnering to plant in major university centers. TSN has planted 11 churches across the Midwest with two more coming this fall. Its church plants are strategically located to reach college students.

“BBS played a key role in shaping my approach to the Bible and ability to communicate it well,” Peterson says. “However, success in my job cannot be mistaken for a healthy relationship with Jesus myself. I had teachers at BBS who cared more about me as a person than they did about me as a student or future leader within the church. This has set me up to approach my own life like this as well.”

While Perrine, Finke and Peterson are all pursuing different opportunities, they all began with a similar desire: to become equipped to love God supremely, handle the Scriptures accurately and love all people equally through a biblically rich and theologically firm education. As they take their next steps in service, they join many who have come to know the university in the Abingtons as a training ground for ministry.

The M.Div. at BBS is offered completely online or in combination with on-campus classes and modules. To learn more about the program, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/bbs.