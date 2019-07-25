Article Tools Font size – + Share This

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University, (CSU), in its commitment to advancing online programs, hired Erica Young, a Scott Township native, as executive director of online education.

Young was first hired at CSU in 2009, and in five years, she advanced to director of educational technology. She was most recently the lead instructional designer for digital initiatives at Purdue University and adjunct instructor for Purdue’s Brian Lamb School of Communication.

She earned her undergraduate degree from Penn State University and her Master of Science in education in learning design and technology from Purdue University.

“Having her [Young] in this cabinet-level position will ensure that we produce excellent online education—the best possible classes taught by the best possible teachers in the best possible way for each student,” says Dr. Jim Lytle, CSU president.

Dr. Bill Higley, vice president for academics, agrees. He described Young’s hire as “a key component of growing [the university’s] online program.”

Higley believes CSU’s online programs offer flexibility for the busy adult learner.

“All our courses feature active group discussion every week,” he continues, citing this intentional building of personal interaction between peers and instructors as one element that sets CSU online programs apart from independent-study-style courses offered elsewhere.

Young plans to expand offerings and help CSU’s culture show even more strongly through the online environment, ensuring online students benefit from the mentoring on-campus students receive.

She appreciates how both CSU’s online and on-campus programs share a unique outcome.

“It provides students with a framework for how to think,” she says. “It helps people to develop not just what they know but who they are. In other words, it helps students not only build knowledge but character as well.”

CSU’s online programs include high school dual enrollment, four associate degrees, seven bachelor’s degrees including degree completion, four master’s degrees with various concentrations and six seminary degrees.

Haley Seboe of Tunkhannock is working toward her Master of Arts in biblical apologetics from Baptist Bible Seminary (BBS). She also has a full-time job at CSU, which means learning online is the only option for continuing her education.

“It has been so convenient and flexible to fit around my already-crazy work and ministry schedule,” Seboe says.

She has a long-term goal of serving in full-time ministry. She views the MA as a bridge between her bachelor’s degree in communications-writing from CSU and her long-term career, because it helps develop her thinking for writing.

Seboe has been impressed with CSU’s online classes and says her professors have shown an “exceptional mastery of both the content and in teaching in an online format.”

“Even in an online class, the professor was able to cultivate a community atmosphere through the online format,” she says. “There are many things that can get in the way of pursuing a higher education, but in my case, the benefits of a CSU online degree (convenience, immediate application, future ministry preparation, to name a few) far outweigh the cons.”

