S. ABINGTON TWP. — In the spring of 1968, Clarks Summit University, then Baptist Bible Seminary, relocated to the Abington region from the school’s original location in Johnson City, New York. Then Pennsylvania Governor William Scranton helped university officials locate the property after outgrowing their original home in the north.

Now 50 years later, the university, which began as a small biblical seminary with the mission of training young people for careers and Christian service, has expanded significantly.

The property was once a Roman Catholic preparatory school under the Maryknoll Order and also served as a high school emphasizing Latin studies. The campus boasts stunning architecture in Jackson Hall’s Spanish Romanesque tower built facing Venard Lake, the stunning second floor Murphy Memorial Library and Buckingham Hall, built circa 1918. These buildings, along with 13 residence halls, the Phelps Student Center, Nordling Hall, the Underground Café and the Recreation Center, are situated amid the Endless Mountains.

When the school first moved to the Clarks Summit property 50 years ago, the landscape was quite different.

In addition to Jackson Hall and Buckingham Hall there was a red octagonal barn, a 22-room farmhouse and an apple orchard. From the time the school purchased the property in April 1968 until classes began in September of that same year, the five original residence halls were erected, the 33,500-volume library was moved and reestablished and the two major existing buildings were transformed from dormitories into academic classrooms and offices.

The university was named the “Most Beautiful Bible College in the Nation” by Christian Universities Online in 2017.

Sherrie Holloway, longest tenured CSU professor, agrees.

“The reason CSU has been recognized speaks to the beauty of the Clarks Summit area and of Northeast Pennsylvania,” she said. “Besides the breathtaking area, being a part of the Abingtons provides opportunities for our students to interact with and learn from the businesses and members of the community.

“We are proud to be a part of such a fine community and grateful to serve alongside so many other businesses to make our area one of the finest in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

The institution gained university status in 2015 and subsequently updated its name to Clarks Summit University to benefit graduates who are in careers and ministries across the globe.

Today the university serves 1,000 students in both on-campus and online programs. It continues to expand its more than 40 undergraduate majors, master’s programs and doctoral degrees.

New on-campus programs in entrepreneurship, accounting and criminal justice and an online business administration major were added in the fall.

Established undergraduate programs include majors in education, human services, Christian ministries, business, communications, sports and sciences. The university’s Baptist Bible Seminary offers fully online master’s degrees and online-enhanced doctoral programs.

To celebrate the 50th year on the Clarks Summit campus, Jackson Hall’s iconic tower was lit with Defender blue during the recent alumni day and homecoming.