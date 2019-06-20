S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University (CSU) held two weeks of on-campus modules in May for the Master of Science in counseling and Master of Arts in counseling students. Graduate students who complete the majority of the program online from different states converge on the Clarks Summit campus for these weeks of intensive study offered annually. CSU offers 40-hour study weeks of “Introduction to Group Counseling,” “Appraisal and Testing” and “The Helping Relationship” courses in module format.

Dr. Heather Hall is one of the counseling professors at CSU who led one of this year’s modules.

“It is a fantastic time to meet professors and fellow students in person, learn from each other, be able to interact with support staff and have program questions answered,” Hall said. “Learning takes place all week long—in and out of the classroom.”

Although the on-campus modules fill an accreditation requirement, Hall believes the CSU modules have an atmosphere that is unique due to the school’s commitment to preparing Christ-centered, career-ready graduates.

Joe Miller of Turbotville is in CSU’s Master of Arts in counseling program and completed a module this session. Miller has found one of the benefits of the modules is the interaction with other individuals in the counseling programs.

“The variety of interactions, both inside and outside of the classroom, is fantastic,” he said.

Students are able to practice a variety of the skills they are learning in front of their classmates, which provides learning through peer review in addition to “ample interaction with the instructor.”

The smaller setting of the modules also allows for the students to get to know each other better.

Aubree Emmett, from Winthrop, New York, is an accelerated counseling major.

“A huge part of counseling is being able to put into practice the knowledge gained through studying,” Emmett said. “Modules give students the opportunity to practice group counseling, psychological tests and counselor skills alongside what they are taught.”

Emmet has found the modules to help the students grow in self-awareness and character.

“Counseling is a hard field to go into, but modules remind me that I am not alone,” she said. “The classes provide real support and preparation for the transition from student to counselor.”

Another accelerated counseling major, Hannah Scarborough, says the modules are “not just classes which need to be completed on campus because of their content, but also because of the dynamics built between the people in them.”

“Words cannot fully describe the incredible experience these module classes are for students,” Scarborough said.

The Basom, New York, native enjoys the variety of perspectives brought to the modules by students in different stages of life.

“I spent so much time learning from those who have more life experience than myself,” she said. “It was a great opportunity to gain wisdom from these people and get to know others in this field.”

The Master of Arts in counseling program equips people to provide wise, biblical counsel in a wide range of roles. Students better understand people, grow in their awareness of how the Bible applies to life and help resolve human struggles.

The Master of Science in counseling program prepares students for career opportunities in professional positions that require state licensure. Since the beginning of the program, every graduate of CSU’s Master of Science in counseling program who went on to take the National Counselor Exam for licensure passed on the first try.

The emphasis of the program is on a biblical counseling model, and it equips individuals for state licensure and doctoral work in the fields of counseling or psychology. With six specialization tracks, students can focus on the area that most interests them.

The accelerated counseling program allows students to earn their Bachelor of Science in counseling and Master of Science in counseling degrees in five years.

For more information, visit ClarksSummitU.edu.