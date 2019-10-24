Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Caroline Burleigh, professor of education at Clarks Summit University

S. ABINGTON TWP. — This fall, Caroline Burleigh, professor of education at Clarks Summit University, will have her article, “Exploring Early Childhood Preservice Teachers’ Mathematics Anxiety and Mathematics Efficacy” published in volume 18 of the Pennsylvania Teacher Educator, the journal of the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators.

Burleigh previously co-authored an article with Gina Gresham, “Exploring Early Childhood Preservice Teachers’ Mathematics Anxiety and Mathematics Efficacy Beliefs,” which was published by Taylor & Francis Online in May 2018 and was printed in the International Teaching Education Journal in early 2019. Her second article addresses the same topic, but this piece solely reflects Burleigh’s doctoral dissertation research study.

It is no easy feat to earn a place in the PAC-TE journal. Every year, five articles submitted from professors throughout Pennsylvania are chosen for publication through a juried process. Burleigh will also have the opportunity to present her research at the annual PAC-TE conference in Harrisburg this month.

“I count it as a real honor to have my article chosen for publication in Pennsylvania Teacher Educator, and I’m excited to be able to represent CSU and share my research at the PAC-TE conference,” Burleigh says.

Burleigh would like to continue research and writing on this topic and other areas of teacher preparation in the future.

“It is a credit to Clarks Summit University to have professors like Dr. Burleigh,” says Rich Kelley, CSU’s dean of the School of Education. “Our Pre-K-4 majors will benefit from the results coming from her research. I am very proud of Dr. Burleigh and the impact she is making on our CSU students and in the field of teacher preparation.”

Clarks Summit University prepares aspiring and accomplished educators through degrees at bachelor's and master's levels.

CSU’s online Master of Science in Education degree is a 31-credit program that meets continuing education requirements and can take less than three years to earn. Graduate students choose to earn a concentration in curriculum and instruction or educational administration.

