S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University’s (CSU) historic library will once again resound with the music of Christmas on Dec. 7 and 8. Vocalists and instrumentalists will come together for three performances to bring an exciting concert to campus.

The concert features a variety of pieces, according to Adam Schwamb, choir director and chair of CSU’s Department of Music.

“You’re going to hear new and old, popular, jazz (and) classical,” Schwamb says. “If you like singing, you’ll love this. There is something for everyone, and it’s done really well.”

He added the concert stands out because of the “beautiful music, beautiful venue, passionate students, excellent musicianship – It’s something that’s uniquely special.”

According to Dr. David Harris, professor of music at CSU, this year’s concert is “a great fusion of the formal and the informal, the classical and the popular.”

Every year, the concert choir and other musicians from CSU perform in the historic Murphy Memorial Library in Jackson Hall. The space was the original chapel for the Catholic school that occupied Jackson Hall prior to CSU’s arrival on campus 50 years ago.

“It was a place that was built for singing,” says Harris. “Whenever you’re architecturally in a place that beautifies or accommodates or amplifies the human voice, that is really special.”

Looking upward

According to Harris, the old chapel was the place where the Marynoll fathers met to worship regularly, and “the high ceilings and the vault in the back give us that sense of vertical distance that turns our attention to looking up rather than at ourselves.”

This setting reflects the purpose of the concert.

“The focus is on song, audience participation through song, listening, enjoying—centered around Christ’s birth,” explains Schwamb.

Christian Sylvester, a senior worship studies major, is most excited about the opportunity “to see how Christ is proclaimed throughout this program to people who have never heard the message before.”

For Christians, the venue contributes to the worship experience and the beauty of the message of Christmas, added to the intrinsic beauty of the music itself.

According to Harris, the quality of the concert goes beyond the mere talent of the performers.

“It’s not only an issue of musical excellence, but as we sing songs that we believe, there is a deeply felt commitment to the spirit of the season, to the wonder and beauty of the incarnation,” he says. “We feel that deeply in our hearts.”

CSU’s Christmas concert is one of many opportunities students have to explore their potential and share their talents with the student body and greater community. The music program at Clarks Summit University offers two music majors: music education and worship studies. The goal is to train students “to communicate the gift of music through a career in teaching music in high school and teaching congregations as they worship,” says Harris.

“We are sending students out everywhere – Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania. We have students pursuing master’s degrees in programs all over the US,” adds Schwamb.

Music majors choose one or more instruments as a proficiency and perform in recitals and concerts throughout their time at CSU. Sylvester says these opportunities have prepared him for his future career by teaching him to be able to communicate well.

“Everybody understands music,” he notes.

Since it is such a valuable part of learning, all music majors and minors participate in a choral ensemble.

“They’re getting real performance experience,” says Schwamb. “The practice of preparation and execution is a vital part of a musician’s growth.”

The concert choir at CSU is made up of more than just students studying music as a major or minor. Those who are not in the music program join choir because “They want to have an outlet for their creativity,” says Schwamb.

Alyssa Patterson, a student from Gouldsboro, confirms this.

“I love singing,” she admits. “I’ve loved singing for a long time.”

Patterson has been involved in choir for her freshman and sophomore years of college. She says choir has been valuable because she learned a lot.

For her, the concert is special because what the choir has been working on all semester “finally comes to life.”

The concert choir and other musicians at Clarks Summit University are excited to welcome the community to the concert.

For them, the joy of the concert is “giving back to the community in a way that both gives the performer the opportunity to use his gifts to bless others, and at the same time is a blessing to others as the gifts are received by the audience,” says Harris.

“Music is giving away a gift to make others happy,” he adds.

Performances this year include a jazz piece, a solo performance composed and performed by Harris, choir pieces, the marimba and a variety of musical styles and instrumental combinations.

Three performances are scheduled: a 7 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 7 and 3 and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

Christmas concert

Clarks Summit University will present its annual Christmas concert in the historic Murphy Memorial Library in Jackson Hall on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.