S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University musicians will welcome Christmas through musical celebration.

Christmas Concerts will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in CSU’s architecturally and acoustically stunning Murphy Memorial Library in Jackson Hall on campus.

Soprano Laura Abbott, a junior counseling major from Michigan, has been part of the concert choir since she started at CSU two years ago. This will be the fifth concert she has participated in.

Abbott has a four-fold reason for participating in choir: she loves music, she loves the community that comes with singing in a group of fellow music lovers and Christ-followers, she loves the challenge of improving her musical abilities, and she thinks it is fun.

She loves singing to bring glory to God, and she loves the people she has gotten know through choir, which she “wouldn’t trade for anything.”

Abbott’s two favorite songs from the upcoming concert are “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” because it draws both the performer and the listener into the story of Christ’s birth and the redemption he brings, and “Lullaby for a King,” because it is a beautiful reminder of the simple way God chose to enter our world to bring us life.

Abbott encourages people to come see the concert to “simply soak in the beautiful melodies and words and be reminded of who God is, why he came, and what Christmas is really all about.”

Tenor James Partridge of New Hampshire, a senior in the worship studies program, is in his fourth year with CSU’s concert choir. Choir allows Partridge to “continually refine” his ear and music-reading ability, which helps to grow him into a better musician. During his time in choir, Partridge has learned through his director, Adam Schwamb, the importance of singing and its “powerful means to lift our hearts in worship of God.”

Partridge’s favorite song from the upcoming Christmas concert is “Ding Dong Merrily on High” because he gets to accompany the song with the glockenspiel.

“The song is beautiful and simple but a lot of fun,” Partridge said.

Schwamb, who has been conducting the CSU concert choir since 2014, said seeing the entire process of choral learning as his students go from the “nuts and bolts of music” and hashing out mistakes to the final product “in all its glory” is his favorite part about conducting choir.

Schwamb’s goal for his students is that they would grow to love and appreciate all music – choral music, specifically – in a deeper way and understand how it connects in a grander sense to their faith. Schwamb believes there is something special about performing Christmas music as you sing about “the defining moment of the Christian faith when Christ descended into humanity in the incarnation.”

“Christmas, frivolity and joyousness find their outworking in song,” he added. “What is more Christmas than singing together about the season?”

He said each piece “touches on a different emotional, spiritual aspect of Christmas” and he believes this concert “will leave people with the essence of what Christmas is.”

The variety includes traditional carols, a women’s choral piece, solo performances and jazz instrumentals.

Tickets can be purchased at a discount rate in advance at ClarksSummitU.edu/events or at the door.