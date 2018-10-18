Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY Supervisor Adam Morrill teaches Miriam Morley how to belay at the Crag Climbing Wall. PHOTO SUBMITTED BY CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY Emily Miller smiles away during her ascent of The Crag Climbing Wall.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Recreation Center of Clarks Summit University offers opportunities for community interaction through gym membership and a variety of events.

The 62,000-square-foot facility is the newest building on the university’s campus. It features a cardio room with treadmills, bikes and ellipticals, three full-size basketball and volleyball courts, a 1/9-mile running track and a weight room with Precor equipment. It is wheelchair accessible and offers free Wi-Fi.

Frank Judson, the dean of students at CSU, describes the facility as “reasonably priced, clean and family friendly.”

Individual membership is $30 per month, or a family can join for $60 per month. Day passes are available for $5. To become a member, visit ClarksSummitU.edu or the Recreation Center Membership Services Office on the lower level of the building.

Members of the community can also rent facilities for birthday parties. Rentals can also be made for the track, courts and activities rooms. In the past, teams have used the facilities for practices, games and track meets. For more information about the availability of the rentals, email rec@ClarksSummitU.edu.

The Crag Climbing Wall is another popular feature within the Recreation Center. Student supervisor Adam Morrill loves the challenge and exercise that accompanies a climb. His job at The Crag gives him the opportunity to excite others about climbing and see them improve their skills.

Morrill says people love coming to The Crag because it “is an outlet for getting away from a busy schedule, to overcome challenges and set goals for improvement.”

The Recreation Center also hosts events including high school and college practices and the Run at the Rec, an opportunity for the community to test their skills performing track and field events.