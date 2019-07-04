Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Miriam Morley earned college credit at CSU while still a junior in high school through the High School Dual Enrollment program.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — What if you could get double the credit for your hard work? Clarks Summit University’s High School Dual Enrollment program allows high school juniors and seniors to do just that. Students can earn college credits in CSU’s on-campus or online classes while fulfilling their high school academic requirements at the same time.

These students take fully accredited university courses that double as credit for what’s required in high school. This gives them a jump start on their undergraduate work while they see what it’s like to study at the college level. Students in home-school, public and private schools can take advantage of maximizing their time and learning, earning up to 30 credits during their last two years of high school. Completing courses before entering college allows students to add experience to their resume and free up more time during future collegiate semesters. This can translate into more time to play a sport, work a job or add a minor. The courses are offered at a discounted tuition rate.

If a dual-enrolled student becomes a full-time, on-campus CSU student the semester after high school graduation, they will receive all their dual-enrollment tuition money back in the form of a scholarship. Even better, that scholarship money is doubled if the student maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA in their dual-enrolled courses.

Miriam Morley, a CSU early childhood education major from Meshoppen, was dual-enrolled during her junior and senior years of high school. She says dual-enrollment was “the best experience” she’s had in her education so far.

Morley, who was home-schooled at the time, took online and on-campus classes while dual-enrolled in CSU and high school. The online classes challenged her academically since they were concentrated into eight weeks of study, and the reading and online forums fit her learning style.

“The biggest benefit of the online classes,” Morley says, “is that I could complete the coursework from anywhere. This allowed me to continue to be involved in other home-school and church activities at home. I could even complete the forums through the Schoology app on my phone, which allowed me to take my education anywhere my family was going.”

In addition to their academic benefit, the dual-enrollment courses helped Morley mature socially and spiritually.

“The online classes were a great introduction to college work as compared to high school work, especially since I could message the professors any time to ask questions.”

Dual-enrollment classes helped Morley become familiar with college level workload and grow her skills in time management, MLA format and other typical first-year college skills.

Upon coming to CSU as an on-campus student, Morley was able to concentrate on the other adjustments involved with moving away from home, becoming an adult and forming new relationships. This also allowed her to have more time for recreational activities and ministries.

Morley highly recommends dual-enrollment to high school students.

“It helped me mature in so many ways, as well as helping me be able to afford school and gain more scholarships,” she says. “A lot of people think that you have to be super smart to take college classes in high school, but that is so untrue. The only thing you need is determination and willingness to work hard for the glory of God and the benefit of your future.

“If I can do it, you can do it.”

For more information about CSU’s High School Dual Enrollment program, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/hsde.