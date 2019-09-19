Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SCHLUETZ SUBMITTED PHOTO CSU’s Theater Department, including Hope Showers, far right, produced ‘Charlotte’s Web’ last spring.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Hope Showers, a communications-theater major from Millerstown believes Clarks Summit University’s theater department is a great fit for her.

“All of the faculty in the communications department are absolutely incredible,” Showers said. “They want to make me a better performer and writer, but they also invest in my spiritual life.”

One new faculty member, Dr. Dawn Schluetz recently began her first semester as an assistant professor of English and communications at CSU. With a master’s degree in theater from Bowling Green State University, a master’s degree in speech and communications from Bob Jones University and a doctorate in fine arts – theater from Texas Tech University, Schluetz has both the academic background and practical experience to lead CSU’s Theater Department.

She comes to CSU after teaching at Cedarville University, Texas Tech University and other colleges and high schools. Schluetz brings directing, acting and technical theater experience, and she is also a playwright. Her breadth of experience translates into a wide opportunity for students to develop multiple skill sets during their undergraduate education.

“Communications-theater forces me to become a more well-rounded artist,” Showers said. “I never would have rediscovered my love for writing had it not been a requirement for my degree. Besides, all of the classes supplement each other. What I learn in one class really helps me polish what I have already learned in another.”

At Clarks Summit University, communications majors can choose a concentration in writing, theater or media. The theater concentration builds on a core of communication and Bible courses, helping students learn how to create quality theater, design and construct technical elements such as lights, sound, sets, make up and costumes, direct casts and lead rehearsals.

By graduation, students have accumulated first-hand experience in stage performance along with valuable leadership and interpersonal skill. In 122 credits, the communications-theater major produces career-ready graduates prepared to take on positions such as director, stage manager, company director and actor, and at CSU, it’s all accomplished through a Christ-centered foundation.

In addition to sharpening her students’ theater skills, Schluetz is passionate about creating a unified theater department. One of her first actions in her new position was to rename her team the “Kindred HeARTs Players.”

“The whole idea for the name is built around theater healing hearts or reaching the heart, whether we’re performing a comedy or a serious drama,” explains Schluetz. “It unites people who are likeminded in their love for the arts and who have a heart to serve. Specifically for us, that is in serving Christ with our talents.”

It’s this level of intentionality and whole-life skill development from a biblical perspective that students appreciate about studying at CSU.

Showers continuess, “I could get training in theater anywhere, but only CSU can help me take that one step further.”

The first production for Kindred HeARTs Players will be “No Opera at the Op’ry House Tonight (or) too good to be true.” The full-length melodrama by Tim Kelley is written with a fast, contemporary flair and features Vaudville skits between acts, hitting CSU’s main stage Thursday, Oct. 31 through Saturday, Nov. 2.

“I wanted something our students have never done before; it’s a great learning opportunity as well as something to unite the community,” she explains. In the spring, she plans to direct a serious piece, giving students and audiences a range of theater to experience.

Learn more about academic options at ClarksSummitU.edu/majors. Look for more about upcoming main-stage productions at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.