Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY Registration is now open for the 2020 LYFE Women’s Conference held at Clarks Summit University.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — LYFE Women’s Conference is a weekend of biblical teaching, meaningful worship and lasting encouragement with other women on the campus of Clarks Summit University. This year, the keynote speaker, breakout sessions and worship will present the theme: “Incomplete…and That’s OK!” during the conference from May 29–30.

Diane Lytle, LYFE director, says, “The world was a different place since our first LYFE Women’s Conference in 1983. As the world has changed, so has our conference, but our mission has stayed the same: to encourage you to Live Your Faith Everyday. This year’s conference promises to do just that. Keynote speaker and author Sheila Walsh will be talking about how it’s okay to be incomplete because only God can make us complete. Our guest artist, Ginny Owens will also encourage us at the Friday night concert.”

Sheila Walsh, the keynote speaker, has spoken to more than 6 million women around the world. She has sold more than five million books including her latest release, “It’s Okay Not to be Okay: Moving Forward One Day at a Time.” She co-hosts the television program “Life Today” and supports missions through the Life Today ministry, working to feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, provide medical care to the sick and rescue humans from sex slavery.

Ginny Owens is an award-winning singer/songwriter known for lyrically-driven, acoustic-style music in her nearly two-decade long career. She was named the Gospel Music Association’s “New Artist of the Year” and has won two Dove Awards. She’s also an author and has appeared in a variety of media including film and television shows.

“When you add in our times of worship, breakout sessions, food and fellowship, this year’s conference is designed for women of all ages to leave all the stresses of life behind, let us do all the work, and just soak in what God has for them,” says Lytle.

In the LYFE breakout sessions, attendees can choose from various speakers and relevant topics. Conference attendees enjoy all meals and can enjoy a discount rate at select local hotels. An early bird discount rate is available through ClarksSummitU.edu/lyfe.

Check-in opens between 6:30–9:30 p.m. on Thursday and continues Friday morning from 8–9:15 a.m. There will be a special concert Friday night at 7:30 p.m. featuring Christian recording artist Ginny Owens. The conference concludes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Find more about 2020 events on CSU’s Clarks Summit campus for men, women, teens and student-athletes at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.