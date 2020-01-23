Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Clarks Summit University students prepare the theatrical set for an upcoming live drama set in wartime France. PHOTOS COURTESY OF ESZTER LISZTES Courtney Roby paints the set in preparation for CSU’s production of 'Remember My Name.'

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Audiences will be immersed in a meaningful story of survival in wartime France as Clarks Summit University’s Kindred HeARTS Players bring the drama to CSU’s stage in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. On Feb. 27, 28 and 29, Dawn Schultz will lead her team of 20 CSU students as they produce the theatrical event which was inspired by historical accounts.

“Remember My Name” is an award-winning drama written by Joanna Halpert Kraus. The play tells the story of a young girl who learns about bravery, friendship and what’s worth fighting for during World War II. Forced to abandon her name and her heritage, she is separated from her parents and befriended by a priest, a widow and a teacher.

Courtney Roby, a communications-theater major and technical director for the production, describes the play as, “a story of hope which the world is in desperate need.”

“By seeing this show, we hope the audience can see that there is still good and hope in this world of darkness,” she says.

Born and raised in San Diego, California, Roby’s favorite part of theater is the comraderie that comes with each show.

“You work with a lot of talented individuals and make a lot of connections with your crew and cast mates,” she says.

She has made many friends through her time in the theater over the years and she is excited to help the Clarks Summit University Theatre Department bring hope to the lives of each viewer through “Remember My Name.”

The play’s award-winning author, Joanna Halpert Kraus, is scheduled to make an appearance at Clarks Summit University for the production. She has written 18 published plays and is also author of articles, dramatized history and picture books.

Krause has earned the Charolotte Chorpenning Cup and the Distinguished Play Award from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. Two of her works, “Remember My Name” and “The Ice Wolf,” have been produced off-Broadway.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. daily from Feb. 27–29. A matinee will also be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at a special, reduced ticket rate. Regular rates are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Save more by purchasing tickets in advance at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.