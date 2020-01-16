S. ABINGTON TWP. — A wide variety of exciting events will be held this spring and summer at Clarks Summit University.

Campus visits

Prospective students can choose from a brief Preview Day to get an overview of CSU, or they can be immersed in student life in an overnight Experience CSU Weekend. Multiple dates are available. Students will go on a tour, enjoy free meals and a free drink at the Underground Café and leave with CSU swag. Weekend guests can also enjoy on-campus accommodations and attend an on-campus event alongside students. Discover more at ClarksSummitU.edu/visit.

Theatre

CSU’s Kindred HeARTs Players will present “Remember My Name,” a holocaust story about a little girl in wartime France, by Joanna Halpert Kraus. Multiple showings will be held Feb. 27-29. This play is, as said by stage manager Courtney Roby, “a story of hope which the world is in desperate need of.” Tickets will be available at ClarksSummitu.edu/events.

Music

CSU’s Department of Music presents a mixture of choral songs, instrumentals and solos in its Spring Concert to be held on the second floor of the Murphy Memorial Library. The beautiful architecture provides stunning amplification of the music. Performances will be April 24 and 25. Tickets will be available at ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

Women’s conference

Enjoy a weekend of biblical teaching, worship and encouragement with other women at CSU’s LYFE Women’s Conference from May 29-30. Since 1983, LYFE has been a favorite destination for Christian women from across the nation.

This year’s keynote speaker is Sheila Walsh, who has spoken to more than 6 million people around the world. She has sold more than 5 million books including her most recent, “Its’s ok not to be ok, moving forward one day at a time.”

Ginny Owens, award-winning singer and songwriter, will provide musical entertainment. She has received two Dove awards and has been named the Gospel Music Association’s New Artist of the Year.

Registration is open online at ClarksSummitu.edu/LYFE.

Men’s event

CSU’s Man Up! event will be held June 5-6. Men are invited to come after work on Friday, and they’ll get home in time for dinner Saturday.

The keynote speaker Pat Williams, senior vice president of the Orlando Magic. He is the recipient of the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the author of more than 100 books, including his latest, “Character Carved in Stone.”

With more than 50 years of experience in the NBA including a position as general manager of the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers, Pat Williams will share Bible messages from the world of sports. Registration rates can be found online at ClarksSummitU.edu/manup.

High school basketball camps

Defender basketball camp will be held June 21–25 for student-athletes in grades 9–12. Separate girls’ and boys’ camps will help campers take athletic skills, personal character and teamwork to the next level. Individual skill development, 5v5, chapels, overnight accommodations, meals and a T-shirt are included in registration. Athletes will learn under CSU head coaches Brian Deschaine and Rick Harrison as well as NCAA DII student-athletes. Learn more at ClarksSummitU.edu/sportscamps.

Elementary basketball day camp

Big Blue Sports Camps give young athletes a week of physical activity under guided instruction by caring coaches. The day camps aim to improve children’s athletic skills and help them grow character. Big Blue will be June 29–July 2. Students in grades 1-4 will attend from 9 a.m. to noon. Grades 5–8 will attend from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Discover more at ClarksSummitU.edu/bigblue.

Teen leadership training

Teens will enjoy interactive workshops, worship, activities and plenty of fun at Teen Leadership Conference. Held July 13-18, TLC has been helping students and youth leaders engage, edify and encourage one-another to become biblical leaders for more than 50 years. 2020 speakers are coming from various parts of the country, each bringing ministry experience, an understanding of today’s youth culture and a passion to make a difference in the lives of young people. Attendees will leave campus ready to biblically lead well. Discover more at TeenLeadershipConference.com.

Learn more

For a complete calendar of CSU events, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/events.