Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY Baptist Bible Seminary’s Mark McGinniss, Wayne Slusser, BBS Ph.D. student Tiago Albuquerque and CSU president Jim Lytle are leading the seminary’s partnership with organizations in Brazil.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The upcoming spring semester brings new opportunities for students around the globe who are interested in accelerated programs and doctoral coursework with Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit University.

Ph.D. Program

Expanding to Brazil

Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit University has signed an articulation agreement in collaboration with Maranatha Bible Seminary and Institute (SIBIMA), Brazil Gospel Fellowship Mission and Grace Bible Church to bring a Doctor of Philosophy program to Fortaleza, Brazil.

The inception of this partnership began with BBS Ph.D. student Tiago Albuquerque.

“Tiago Albuquerque, who is from Brazil, heard that we had begun a Ph.D. program in Siberia, Russia, and wanted to see how he could get the Ph.D. program to Brazil,” says Dr. Mark McGinniss, assistant seminary dean, professor and editor of the Journal of Ministry and Theology at BBS.

“A Ph.D. can provide exactly what the Brazilian church needs,” says Albuquerque, “sound biblical training and the potential to reach the world.”

Offering a Ph.D. would provide specialized, essential tools needed for writing theological texts and would meet the demand in Brazil.

“SIBIMA, BBS and other partners see the huge need to train nationals at the highest academic level so they can in turn train their own people for ministry in their local churches,” says McGinniss.

Albuquerque believes this will “form the first generation of Brazilian Ph.D.s. ... so that they may become opinionated leaders that have a strong influence on the nations, starting with the eight Portuguese-speaking countries.”

“This partnership between SIBIMA seminary and BBS will offer students a balance between academic rigor and ministry mindedness,” says Dr. Wayne Slusser, seminary dean and professor of New Testament and Greek.

Both BBS faculty and SIBIMA faculty will teach Ph.D. courses. Students can take one-week summer modules at the SIBIMA campus in Fortaleza as well as fall and spring modules on campus in Clarks Summit and online courses taught by BBS instructors throughout the year. When they have completed their program, SIBIMA students will graduate with a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Baptist Bible Seminary.

New Online

Accelerated Program

A new Accelerated Master of Divinity program is now attainable completely online. In just five years, students can earn both a bachelor of science and a master of divinity degree. Students can choose to study on the university’s Clarks Summit campus, or they can complete the degree entirely online. These students engage in both undergraduate and seminary academics, combined with real work experience through this powerful and accessible option.

Students will choose a pastoral or general ministry track to gain knowledge, training and experience to make an impact in the world for Christ. This new online format allows students to take courses in whatever time and place works best for them, giving them flexibility to earn both degrees while continuing to serve in the ministries and careers that are important to them.

“My BBS education has prepared me to serve God in His church by equipping me to study and teach God’s Word and how to care for God’s people by helping them apply God’s Word to their own lives,” says Ryan McKeen, an Accelerated Master of Divinity student.

In the pastoral track, a one-year, hands-on internship will give students practical work experience in a ministry role. In the general ministry track, integrated ministry projects provide the opportunity to apply skills in planning, vision casting, teaching, leading and counseling within your local church.

“This option saves preparation, time and money, while allowing you to pursue the ministry God is leading you to sooner,” says Dr. Ken Pyne, assistant professor, seminary chaplain and director of internships. “Since coming to campus isn’t a viable option for many, the fact that you can pursue this program entirely online wherever you live is a great benefit.”

Simplified Doctoral Application

The application for doctoral study has recently been simplified. Starting for the spring 2020 semester, applicants are no longer required to complete the skills assessments as part of their application.

“This will simplify the process both to enroll and begin to advance your knowledge of God’s Word while benefiting your current ministries,” says Dr. Wayne Slusser.

Students can now apply for the Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor of Ministry programs by simply submitting an application and completing an interview with the BBS acceptance committee.

Saturated with sound theology, both doctoral degrees are fully accredited and offered in web-enhanced format. Students customize their learning by selecting from multiple concentrations. Since 2000, Baptist Bible Seminary at Clarks Summit University has equipped students through a Doctor of Philosophy degree. This degree has trained students from 12 countries and six continents giving them engagement through research and writing. Those with goals to teach in higher education, work as an international academic leader or serve as a pastor with a strong teaching ministry benefit from the Ph.D. The Doctor of Ministry features three concentrations which center on building student’s professional ministry skills.

Learn more online at ClarksSummitU.edu/BBS.