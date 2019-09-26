Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF JESSICA EDDY / CSU Clarks Summit University students take a walk through campus.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — College years can end up being some of the best of a person’s life. To make an informed decision about where to spend those pivotal years, students should consider visiting a college campus to see if it is truly the best fit.

Prospective students are invited to experience the tight-knit community and beautiful campus of Clarks Summit University during three types of visits this semester. Preview Days provide an overview; Experience CSU Weekends give a more in-depth look at student life, and Defender Days are tailored for student-athletes.

New coordinator

Heading up these specialized visits is CSU’s new guest experience coordinator, Lisa Judson. Judson has experience in retail sales, client relations and fitness. She comes to CSU after her most recent position as a client advisor for BMW.

“Whether it’s luxury automobile sales, client relations or personal fitness training, I believe the key to success in these areas is to place a high value on being customer-centric,” Judson said. “In addition to the skills and experiences, I have a deep desire to serve people through hospitality.”

Her goal is to provide each parent and prospective student with an experience-based, relationship-driven, memorable visit.

Previews Days

Previews Days are one-day visits held on select Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the South Abington Township campus.

During a Preview Day, students will tour campus, be treated to a free drink at the Underground Café and dine on an all-you-can-eat lunch in the cafeteria. Students can customize their visits by requesting to meet with a specific coach or faculty member.

And every student will leave with some new CSU gear.

Experience CSU

Weekends

Experience CSU Weekends allow students to get a more in-depth perspective of life at the university. They’ll get all the perks of a Preview Day, plus they can stay overnight and attend a CSU event with the student body.

All-you-can-eat meals are also provided.

Students can choose a class to attend and request to meet with a faculty member, staff member or a coach.

Upcoming Experience CSU Weekends are Oct. 18-19 and Nov. 1-2.

Defender Days

Defender Days are scheduled for Oct. 4-5. They give student-athletes an all-access pass to see what it’s like to be a CSU Defender athlete. Guests will talk to coaches, get to know current athletes, have access to practices and team rooms, watch Defender games, experience homecoming festivities, eat meals and stay overnight.

A personal testimony

Katyln McLeod, a freshman business administration major from Harrisburg, came for an overnight visit to CSU last spring. On her visit, she toured the campus, went to a business class and played Sunday night volleyball with CSU students in the Recreation Center.

McLeod said after her visit she decided, “I was 100% sure I was going to come here.”

McLeod is now on the Lady Defender volleyball team and in CSU’s concert choir.