SUBMITTED PHOTO Campers run soccer drills at Big Blue Soccer Camp at Clarks Summit University. SUBMITTED PHOTO Young campers compete in a soccer game at Big Blue Soccer Camp Clarks Summit University.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University (CSU) will hold its annual Big Blue Soccer Camp Aug. 12–16 for students entering first through eighth grades.

Held on the university’s campus, Big Blue isn’t an average soccer camp. Campers develop soccer skills, and they also grow in their personal character.

CSU senior Samuel Dodd of Peckville was one of the camp counselors last summer. He says the camp taught teamwork, communication and respect for coaches and each other.

Big Blue makes an impact on the counselors and coaches as well.

“I think the camp helped show me how to be a better servant,” Dodd said. “The camp helped me realize that I was not doing this for myself but for the campers and more importantly for the glory of God.”

He added he looks forward to counseling again this summer.

CSU Defender men’s soccer coach Kyle Keltner is the director of Big Blue Soccer Camp.

“God has taught me to love and invest in kids where they are at, and help them take the next step physically, socially and spiritually,” Keltner said.

He meets biweekly with his college-level players and is constantly building relationships as he prepares his team for the upcoming season. Relationships are a big part of the leadership philosophy that Keltner shares with his team leaders.

Campers can choose a half-day or full-day option for Big Blue. The half-day program runs from 9 a.m. to noon. The full-day option includes lunch, as campers stay from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The early registration deadline is Monday, July 1.

For more information, email sportscamps@ClarksSummitU.edu or call 570-585-9322. To register, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/bigblue.