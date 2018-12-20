Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO BY JESSICA EDDY / CLARKS SUMMIT UNIVERSITY CSU student Isaac Denton studies online at Duffy’s House Company in Clarks Summit.

With New Year’s resolution season and 2019 goal-setting on the horizon, earning a degree to open more career options may be on many people’s minds. For adult students who already have families and full-time jobs, the traditional classroom scenario with set class times and commutes may simply not be an option.

Many turn to online education as the solution.

More than six million students took at least one distance course, according to Elaine Allen’s and Jeff Seaman’s “Digital Learning Compass: Distance Education Enrollment Report: 2017,” reporting on the fall 2015 semester.

Online learning, however, might conjure up thoughts of distance from other humans as much as distance from a school. At Clarks Summit University, students appreciate the human element still present in their online studies.

“Stimulating, challenging, life-changing.”

These words may not be expected when describing online courses. However, Beth McGrew, CSU’s academic advisor for online students, says students frequently describe their CSU online learning experience with words like these.

Elizabeth Sheddy is a student in the online Master of Education program from Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, who says the courses are challenging without overloading her schedule.

“I also am grateful for encouraging professors who strive to develop personal relationships with their students across the distance,” she adds.

The personal experience is notable right at the beginning.

“When online students share their personal long-term goals and plans, it allows me help them select very specific classes to prepare them for success,” says McGrew.

Diane Lytle, online adjunct faculty member and Schoology coach, begins each of her courses with a meet-and-greet time.

“Students introduce themselves, post a photo of a person or place that is special to them, and we begin to find commonalities and build relationships,” she explains. There’s also a section in each online class for sharing prayer requests.

“Recently, one of my students was going through surgery for breast cancer, and the other students encouraged her and prayed for her.”

She enjoys getting together at CSU’s on-campus Underground Café with her local students, and she’s always looking for opportunities to meet her students during her travels.

“Just last month, I was in the Washington, D.C., area and met up for coffee with one of my students. We spent two-and-a-half hours together,” she recalls.

Even without in-person visits, students notice the personal attention. Selvan Govender is earning his Master of Arts degree from South Africa.

“I am thousands of miles away from CSU, in a different continent altogether and in another hemisphere … It’s working because the staff at CSU is committed to bringing the classroom right to you,” he says.

Govender also appreciates the interactive forum discussions.

“I am glad that CSU’s online program is not just pre-recorded videos. The interactions with your fellow classmates and with your professor make this a ‘real’ experience. We have shared requests, concerns, suggestions and given personal comments, making this a very transparent, up-to-date platform offering students the personal touch.”

Samantha Sargent studies with CSU from her home in the Bahamas. In addition to flexibility and affordable cost, she appreciates the accountability built into the program.

“From my experience, the online courses at CSU are structured in such a way that it engages the students to maximize their learning through discussions and various assignments/papers.”

With an orientation to Schoology, the award-winning online learning management system CSU utilizes, students aren’t left to navigate the technology on their own. The system also offers creative ways for professors to present content and to create interaction.

“I especially enjoy getting to know my students better by using audio/video responses for some learning activities,” explains Lytle. “Our faculty care about students and want you to succeed.”

CSU offers more than 40 online programs in associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree levels. Both fully online master’s degrees and online enhanced doctoral degrees are available at CSU’s Baptist Bible Seminary. Five, eight-week sessions are offered annually, so degrees can be completed in as little as two years. The next session begins Jan. 14.

To help students as they consider goals for the new year, CSU is offering a free, digital download of “The Christian Student’s Guide to Choosing the Best Online University,” available at ClarksSummitU.edu/guide.