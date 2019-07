SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. or sold out. Take-out is available and tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. For tickets or more information, visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 587-2571. From left: Jeff Kester, chairman, and Mike Brust, committee member.