Michael Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit, a senior at Wyoming Seminary received the Gold Award in the Upper School’s Most Valuable Player Awards. The wrestler is son of Mark and Jeanne Giallorenzi of Clarks Summit. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards.