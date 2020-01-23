SCRANTON — Two Clarks Summit residents, Emily Knoepful and Katie Gardier, will perform in Actors Circle’s production of “Rule of Three” by Agatha Christie.

The production features three short plays: “Afternoon at the Seaside,” “The Rats” and “The Patient.” Directed by Peter Miles of Moosic and Kate Martin of Scranton, the trilogy will be presented Jan. 30 and 31 and Feb. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Jan. 30 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, which are held 10 minutes until show time, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@ actorscircle.com.