SCRANTON — Denis McDonough, former chief of staff to former President Obama and current senior principal at the Markle Foundation, where he chairs the Rework America Task Force, will discuss the outlook, skills and training required for jobs in the future.

“From the White House to the Work Force,” featuring a conversation with McDonough, will launch The University of Scranton’s Humanities in Action Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the Gail and Francis Slattery Center for Humanities.

The discussion will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the McIlhenny Ballroom of the DeNaples Center. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Markle is engaged in a nationwide initiative aimed at driving innovations that expand opportunities for employment and broaden ways for all Americans to learn and train for the work of the future, according to its website. The foundation’s Rework America Task Force, which McDonough chairs, is a national initiative to transform the labor market so that all Americans can thrive in the digital economy.

At the Humanities in Action Lecture, University of Scranton philosophy professor and Scranton resident Matthew Meyer, Ph.D., and Scranton Times-Tribune education reporter and Clarks Summit resident Sarah Hofius Hall will lead a question and answer session with McDonough. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

For more information about the Humanities in Action Lecture, call

570-941-7401.