SCRANTON — Carol Davis of Clarks Summit will play Ethel Thayer in Actors Circle’s upcoming production of “On Golden Pond.”

The community theater group will present the classic, by Ernest Thompson, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road. Show dates are March 19-22 and 25-28. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 students; Thursday, March 19 tickets are $8 for general and seniors and $6 for students.

For reservations, call 570-342-9707. All reservations are held 10 minutes until show time.

Directed by Katie VonBergen, this classic tells the story of Norman Thayer and his energetic wife, Ethel, who have been spending the summers at their lakeside home on Golden Pond for 48 years, fishing and watching for loons. Their divorced daughter, Chelsea, her new fiancé and his teenage son make an unexpected visit.

Other cast members are: Bob Taylor as Norman Thayer, Marcie Herman Riebe as Chelsea, Eric Lutz as Billy Ray, Michael Semus Fenton-Kapacs as Billy Ray Jr. and Jeff Ginsberg as Charlie Martin.

Mariely Colin is stage manager, Jeff Ginsberg and Lou Bisignani are producers, John VonBergen is set designer and master builder, Margo Azzarelli is set decorator, Cathy Rist Strauch is artistic painter and publicist.

Holy Cross High School students Keelin Schimelfenig and Jillian Brenna designed the artwork for the poster.

Benjamin Tolerico is the high school principal, Kristina Toolan is the art teacher and Jane Foy is Actors Circle’s president.