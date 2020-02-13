Article Tools Font size – + Share This

BAROOAH

Jumee Barooah, MD, has been named Designated Institutional Official (DIO) for The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

Originally from India, Dr. Barooah attended Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and worked as an internal medicine provider at a tertiary center before relocating to the United States. She completed her internal medicine residency at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in 2013 and served as a provider at the Mid Valley Practice for a year before moving to Washington state. She re-joined the organization in 2016 as physician-faculty, and held the role of Medical Director of the Jermyn clinic until her appointment as the new DIO.

Dr. Barooah is a dually board-certified internist and attained her Addiction Medicine Board Certification in 2017. She has been involved with research, quality improvement and educational initiatives, including the training of residents and interprofessional learners, and she is a strong advocate for teaching primary care residents in our Patient-Centered Medical Home model.

“The joyful and most welcomed, formal appointment of my partner Dr. Jumee Barooah as The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Designated Institutional Official is a notable landmark achievement for our organization and my executive tenure. Through her early years with our organization as an internal medicine resident and her subsequently joining as clinical faculty and blossoming her career as the ambulatory associate program director of our Internal Medicine Residency and medical director of the Wright Center for Community Health Mid Valley Practice, Jumee is a fabulous testament of delivery of our mission to improve the health and welfare of the communities we serve through innovative and responsive health services and sustainable renewal of an inspired and competent workforce that is privileged to serve. She is well respected and loved by her patients and families and our learners as well as all of us who have the privilege to work with her. Her commitment to lifelong learning demonstrated through her impressive academic achievements, including her pioneering leadership and board certification in addiction medicine, is simply awesome. As our physician DIO, Jumee will be an incredible, collaborative and high integrity ambassador of our Graduate Medical Education Safety-Net Consortium throughout our community-based partnership training network. We are so happy and proud of her,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, CEO of The Wright Center for Community Health and president of The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

“I have been privileged to work alongside Dr. Jumee Barooah, who is a fellow graduate of The Wright Center’s residency program, and watch her grow along with our organization. As a respected colleague and also a personal friend, I’m proud to support her in this expanded role,” said Dr. Jignesh Sheth, chief medical officer of The Wright Center for Community Health and senior vice president of clinical operations for The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

“Training at The Wright Center under the leadership of Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak has been an extraordinary journey. It really made me understand the strength of primary care in serving the community and building relationships. I will work with our learners – residents and fellows – as well as our faculty to grow the system and help them all achieve their goals. Spreading the word about The Wright Center across the country will be key to reaching our 10-year vision, which is to be recognized by the president of the United States as THE Health and Human Services gold standard of a community-based model for primary health care and integrated workforce development. Part of my vision as the new DIO is building up an alumni network and outreach so that we can all connect and support each other. There is a huge gap in primary care not only in Pennsylvania, but also nationwide, so I feel communication will allow us to work together to identify and fulfill the needs of both our local communities and those throughout the country. I’m very humbled that I have been offered this opportunity. I’ve seen how much The Wright Center has grown since my early years with the organization as a resident, and I feel ready for this role and the growth to come,” said Dr. Jumee Barooah, new DIO of The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.