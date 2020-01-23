Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ALBERIGI

SCRANTON — Diane Alberigi of Clarks Summit was named the Scranton Chapter of UNICO National UNICAN of the Year for 2019, according to Jim Brogna, president of the chapter.

The annual black tie optional UNICO charity ball will be held Feb. 29 at Fiorelli Catering in Peckville with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 570-499-1534.

Alberigi is a daughter of Francis Tougher and Grace Reidenbach and grew up in the Hill Section of Scranton along with her sister, Francie. After graduating from Technical High School, she was employed by the Chamberlain Insurance Agency for 35 years. Since 2007, Alberigi has worked at NEPA Center for Independent Living where she earned certification in payroll operations and oversees the disbursement of checks to employees in 10 states.

Alberigi is committed to her church and community, having served as a lector at both St. Peter’s Cathedral and Our Lady of Snows in Clarks Summit where she has lived since 1984.

She has volunteered for and chaired the Our Lady of Snows picnic for a decade.

Joining UNICO in 2004 under the sponsorship of Chris DiMattio, Alberigi has been invaluable in the chapter’s activities. She served as treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Scranton Chapter, co-chairs the cappuccino stand at La Festa Italiana every September for Labor Day weekend and sits on the board of La Festa as well as the board of the Scranton Chapter.

She was named a Northeast Woman by the Scranton Times-Tribune in June, 2018.

Alberigi is also passionate about helping rescue animals and has four dogs including a blind, special-needs dog. She has seven nieces and nephews, one great niece and one great nephew.