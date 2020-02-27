Congressman Matt Cartwright announced the students from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties nominated for appointments to attend the United States Service Academies. Each student nominated by Congressman Cartwright will go through the academies’ competitive application process. If offered an appointment, the students will join their respective academy’s Class of 2024.

Cartwright’s Class of 2024 U.S. Service Academy nominees from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties include:

Colby DeSando

Dunmore

Colby is a son of Michael and Lori DeSando and a graduate of Dunmore High School. He currently attends Virginia Tech and is a member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Marching Band. While in high school, Colby was vice president of Students Against Destructive Decisions and a member of Health Career Club and the marching, concert and jazz bands. Colby is an active member of his community, serving as the Public Safety Head Chairman City and State at the Keystone Boys State in 2018 and a Keystone Boys State counselor in 2019. As a member of the Sea Cadets, he was both a Seaman and Assistant Leading Petty Officer. Colby has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Michael Huntington

Dallas

Lance Corporal Michael Huntington is a son of Amy and Richard Huntington and is currently serving as a musician in the United States Marine Corps Band in New Orleans, Louisiana. While attending Dallas High School, Michael was a tutor, captain of the volleyball and travel ice hockey teams, and a member of the cross country and track and field teams. He also participated in the Science Olympiad, Order of the Arrow, the PA All-State Lions Band, Drum Corps, District Band, All-State Band, marching band, and student council as the vice president. Michael is also an Eagle Scout, CPR certified and an ice hockey instructor.

Michael has been nominated for the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

Tyler Kotowski

Scott Township

Tyler is a son of Joseph and Jennifer Kotowski and a senior at Wyoming Seminary. Tyler is an IT Club leader, a student government representative and a high honors dean’s list student. He is the captain for his club ice hockey and varsity ice hockey teams and on the JV golf and varsity crew teams.

Tyler has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland and the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colarado.

Stephen Postupak

Dallas

Stephen is a son of Kathleen and Carl Postupak and a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School. He is currently a freshman at St. Joseph’s University where he participates in Air Force ROTC. While in high school, Stephen received a gold medal in Spanish 1 and a silver medal in religion and was a member of the National Honor Society. He participated in Habitat for Humanity service trips to Galveston, Texas and Panama City, Florida. Stephen also earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the two-time state championship winning cross country team. Stephen has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland and the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Jakob Quanbeck

Clarks Summit

Jakob Quanbeck is a son of Glenn and Lisa Quanbeck and a senior at Abington Heights High School. Jakob is a member of the marching and jazz bands, the robotics team, and the soccer and track and field teams. He placed first in SVS American Chemical Society High School Chemistry Examination. Jakob is a member of the National Honor Society and on the academic honor roll. Jakob volunteers with the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Night to Shine and Keystone Boys State. He attended West Point’s Leader Experience and the Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar. Jakob has been nominated to the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis Maryland and the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Dylan Rowland

Carbondale

Dylan is a son of Michael and Jaqueline Rowland and a graduate of Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School. Dylan currently studies mechanical engineering at Penn State University and is a part of the Army ROTC Nittany Lion Battalion. In high school, Dylan was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and the varsity soccer, golf and track and field teams and was on the academic honor roll. He is a Keystone Boys State attendee, an Eagle Scout and a member of BSA Order of the Arrow. Dylan has been nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Charles Valvano

Dunmore

Charles Valvano is a son of Guy and Kellie Valvano and a senior at Dunmore Jr./Sr. High School. Charles is a member of the National Honors Society, Dunmore High School Yearbook, TACT and the Health Service, engineering and Students Against Destructive Decisions clubs. He won first place in the 2019 Northeast Pennsylvania Bridge Building Competition and went on to place first in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and 26th internationally. Charles is on the varsity football and track and field teams. He was also 2018 Scranton Times Division III Coaches’ All-Star Defensive Selection and is a co-captain of the football team. Charles is a member of the U.S Naval Sea Cadets and was the recipient of the Dart Drones Scholarship. Charles has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland and the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado.