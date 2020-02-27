Article Tools Font size – + Share This

KELLY

Christopher Kelly of Clarks Summit was named development director at the North Pocono Public Library.

He joins the library’s staff from the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre, where he served as director of development and community relations since 2009.

At North Pocono, he will be responsible for establishing and managing a fund development program to supplement the library’s regular revenue sources.

Kelly began his career in fundraising in 2000 with the American Cancer Society as an income development specialist for the Northeast Region of Pennsylvania, a position he held until 2005.

He continued with the Cancer Society from 2005-2007 in Philadelphia where he was the project manager for Income Development Communications.

He went on to coordinate fundraising and special events as development coordinator at the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute in Scranton before joining the Osterhout Library.

In addition to his development position at the Wilkes-Barre library, he served as its interim executive director in 2011.

A graduate of Penn State University with a degree in communications, he started his post-college career as a videographer at WNEP-TV.

Active in the communities in which he has lived and worked, he is a member of the Rotary International, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and the Wilkes-Barre chapter of POWER (Professionals Organized and Working to Enrich the Region).

He is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is active in the Penn State Alumni Association.