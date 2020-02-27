Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Ella Wilson of Clarks Summit, received an honorable mention in the Coordinates category at the 104th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show held Jan. 4-11 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. The event featured hundreds of contests and demonstrations from all over the state.

In addition to Wilson, two other members from the Lackawanna County 4-H Sewing Club, the Sew-n-Sews, submitted their projects to be judged in the Family Living/4-H Textile Science section at the farm show.

Results for the Sew-n-Sews at the farm show are:

Maria Parola, Moscow, placed third in the Formalwear, Short Dress category.

Julia Mazur, Olyphant, placed first in Separates; second in Purchased Garment with Applied Design; third in Jackets; and received an honorable mention in the Coordinates category.