Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Clarks Summit resident Vinny Lian and his wife, Katie Yu celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, Hibachi and Sushi restaurant at 500 Commerce Blvd., Dickson City. Owner of the restaurant, Vinny Lian brings 15-plus years of experience in the industry to the business.
Clarks Summit resident Vinny Lian and his wife, Katie Yu celebrate the one-year anniversary of Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, Hibachi and Sushi restaurant at 500 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City. Owner of the restaurant, Vinny Lian brings 15-plus years of experience in the industry to the business.