Allied Services Integrated Health System recently welcomed four new board members, including one from Clarks Summit. The non-profit health system is a regional leader in health care and human services for people with disabilities, life-changing injuries and chronic illness, providing services ranging from pediatric rehab to hospice care, home health to skilled nursing and more.

Foundation

Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors. Christina Mueller and Jill Murray, Ph.D will serve on Allied Services Foundation Board of Directors.

Jill A. Murray, Ph.D, is incoming president of Lackawanna College. Prior to accepting this position, Murray served as executive vice president and chief innovation officer for Lackawanna College. Murray earned her Ph.D in human development from Marywood University and has held teaching positions at Walden University, Kaplan University, Marywood University and the University of Phoenix. Prior to joining Lackawanna College, Murray served as director of the Institut​e for Health and Wellness at Marywood University. She is on the Board of Maternal and Family Health Services and received the 2018 Non-Profit Board Member of the Year award from Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

Christina Mueller, MBA, is a native of Clarks Summit. Mueller earned her undergraduate degree from Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. The early years of her career were spent in Chicago where she earned her Master’s of Business of Administration at Loyola University. While studying at Loyola, Mueller began her career with McDonald’s. After graduating, she returned to NEPA where she trained and became a McDonald’s operator. Today, she assists her family in operating 16 McDonald’s restaurants. Mueller helps support the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton and in supporting local schools through the McTeacher nights at local McDonald’s restaurants. Mueller and her family established various scholarships with Lackawanna College, Keystone College and Luzerne County Community College that provide opportunities for McDonald’s employees to advance their education.

Hospital Board

Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors. Jay Brislin, MSPT and Dr. Sandra Krokos-Kislan will serve on the Hospital Board of Directors responsible for oversight of Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital and Heinz Rehab Hospital.

Jay Brislin, MSPT, vice president of Quantum Rehab, a division of Pride Mobility Products, brings an unrivaled depth of knowledge of complex rehab needs to his role on the rehabilitation hospital boards. Brislin began with Quantum Rehab in 2000 as a rehab specialist, quickly becoming a leader and educator in the arena of complex rehab needs. Brislin was part of the team instrumental in launching some of Quantum Rehab’s most innovative products such as the Q6 power bases and Q-Logic Drive Controls. Today, he oversees a clinically-based team dedicated to the most innovative products and inspiring client outcomes. As an industry leader, Brislin is a RESNA member, Friend of NRRTS and NCART participant. He is active in his community, supporting the MDA and ALS Association, as well as countless other disability-related organizations.

Dr. Sandra Krokos-Kislan of Hazleton, is a graduate of Coughlin High School. She received her Bachelor of Science from Wilkes College before earning her Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. She and her husband, Dr. Thomas Kislan, own and manage Stroudsburg Eye Specialists and Hazleton Eye Specialists. The couple has one son, Ryan, who receives therapeutic services at Heinz Rehab Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. He attends Hazleton High School. Dr. Sandra Kroskos-Kislan is a member of the Board of Directors of Burnley Employment and Rehab Services, a division of Allied Services providing employment services for individuals with disabilities in the Poconos. Dr. Kislan is active in her community, assisting with event planning for various non-profit fundraisers.