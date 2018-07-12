Ron Leas of Clarks Summit, center, received a plaque for ‘his active interest, untiring devotion, and meritorious service to the Lackawanna Blind Association’ during the annual board meeting on June 26 at Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant in Scranton. Ron served on the board for 43 years and will remain as an honorary board member. Presenting the plaque are Attorney Jerry Musheno, Immediate Past Chair and Mary Lou Wascavich, Executive Director.