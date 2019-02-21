Clarks Summit Festival of Ice snapshots



Mark Crouthamel carves a block of ice on the back of a Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade float Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Mark Crouthamel carves a block of ice on the back of a Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade float Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ice chips fly from a parade float as Mark Crouthamel of Sculpted Ice Works creates a sculpture. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ice chips fly from a parade float as Mark Crouthamel of Sculpted Ice Works creates a sculpture. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A lightsaber duel ensues as Star Wars character Darth Vader threatens ice carver Mark Crouthamel during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A lightsaber duel ensues as Star Wars character Darth Vader threatens ice carver Mark Crouthamel during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A crowd gathers as the Abington Heights Marching Comets perform on the street at the close of the festival parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A crowd gathers as the Abington Heights Marching Comets perform on the street at the close of the festival parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



People view the ice sculptures on the sidewalk of South State before the Festival of Ice parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) People view the ice sculptures on the sidewalk of South State before the Festival of Ice parade Friday evening. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A crystal fox ice sculpture stands guard over a South State Street sidewalk Friday evening during the festival parade. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A crystal fox ice sculpture stands guard over a South State Street sidewalk Friday evening during the festival parade. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



The Abington Heights Marching Comets played â€˜The Imperial Marchâ€™ during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade in honor of the 2019 festival theme of â€˜Ice Wars.â€™ (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) The Abington Heights Marching Comets played â€˜The Imperial Marchâ€™ during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice parade in honor of the 2019 festival theme of â€˜Ice Wars.â€™ (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



An ice sculpture of Star Wars character Jyn Erso stands proud outside Lady Jane Boutique during the 15th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) An ice sculpture of Star Wars character Jyn Erso stands proud outside Lady Jane Boutique during the 15th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Violet Holgate, 7, of South Abington Township works on a planet craft Saturday at The Gathering Place. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Violet Holgate, 7, of South Abington Township works on a planet craft Saturday at The Gathering Place. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Volunteer Jim Gavigan of Clarks Summit, uses a hair dryer to melt crayon shavings placed in a plastic ornament by a young crafter at The Gathering Place. Children, with a little help from their partents, first shredded crayons with cheese graters, then placed the shavings inside the plastic ornaments. Volunteers sealed the ornaments and used hair dryers to melt the wax, creating a colorful planet ornament. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Volunteer Jim Gavigan of Clarks Summit, uses a hair dryer to melt crayon shavings placed in a plastic ornament by a young crafter at The Gathering Place. Children, with a little help from their partents, first shredded crayons with cheese graters, then placed the shavings inside the plastic ornaments. Volunteers sealed the ornaments and used hair dryers to melt the wax, creating a colorful planet ornament. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A finished planet ornament hangs on display in the craft room at The Gathering Place as children work on their own galactic creations. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A finished planet ornament hangs on display in the craft room at The Gathering Place as children work on their own galactic creations. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



â€˜Vaderadeâ€™ and â€˜Yoda sodaâ€™ were among the treats offered at â€˜Mos Eisley Cafe,â€™ (The Gathering Place) during the Star Wars themed festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo â€˜Vaderadeâ€™ and â€˜Yoda sodaâ€™ were among the treats offered at â€˜Mos Eisley Cafe,â€™ (The Gathering Place) during the Star Wars themed festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo



The Kennedy Creek Strummers perform at The Gathering Place Saturday during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) The Kennedy Creek Strummers perform at The Gathering Place Saturday during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



The Kennedy Creek Strummers perform at The Gathering Place Saturday during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) The Kennedy Creek Strummers perform at The Gathering Place Saturday during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Festival-goers played Star Wars video games inside the control room of the â€˜Millennium Falconâ€™ at The Gathering Place. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Festival-goers played Star Wars video games inside the control room of the â€˜Millennium Falconâ€™ at The Gathering Place. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A borough-sponsored x-wing starfighter sculpture sits in front of the pocket park on Depot Street during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A borough-sponsored x-wing starfighter sculpture sits in front of the pocket park on Depot Street during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ivy Novak, 5, left, and Molly McGurrin, 5, both of Clarks Summit roast marshmallows Saturday at the Boy Scoutsâ€™ tent in the pocket park on Depot Street. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ivy Novak, 5, left, and Molly McGurrin, 5, both of Clarks Summit roast marshmallows Saturday at the Boy Scoutsâ€™ tent in the pocket park on Depot Street. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Michael McGurrin, 3, of Clarks Summit, takes a bite out of a sâ€™more at the Boy Scoutsâ€™ tent Saturday duing the ice festival. Michael McGurrin, 3, of Clarks Summit, takes a bite out of a sâ€™more at the Boy Scoutsâ€™ tent Saturday duing the ice festival.



Jonathan Huzzard, 4, of Jermyn, snacks on some free popcorn provided by Honesdale National Bank during Saturdayâ€™s festivities. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Jonathan Huzzard, 4, of Jermyn, snacks on some free popcorn provided by Honesdale National Bank during Saturdayâ€™s festivities. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Justin Johnson, 6, of Glenburn Township pets one of the cairrage horses while his sister, Emerson, 3, left, and Melek Bor, 7, of South Abington Township, look on. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Justin Johnson, 6, of Glenburn Township pets one of the cairrage horses while his sister, Emerson, 3, left, and Melek Bor, 7, of South Abington Township, look on. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Serving free popcorn during the ice festival are Honesdale National Bank representatives, from left: Neil Neumann, Jean Frank and Casey Ferranti. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Serving free popcorn during the ice festival are Honesdale National Bank representatives, from left: Neil Neumann, Jean Frank and Casey Ferranti. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Yoda invites festival-goers to taste some wine from Mucciolo Family Wines. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Yoda invites festival-goers to taste some wine from Mucciolo Family Wines. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Festival attendees couldnâ€™t help but â€˜oohâ€™ and â€˜ahhâ€™ over this colorful ice sculpture in front of The Jewelry Room. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Festival attendees couldnâ€™t help but â€˜oohâ€™ and â€˜ahhâ€™ over this colorful ice sculpture in front of The Jewelry Room. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A State Farm mascot offers a high-five to a fellow pedestrian on the sidewalk. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) A State Farm mascot offers a high-five to a fellow pedestrian on the sidewalk. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ignatius O'Malley Caden, 2, of Honesdale, accepts a treat from a State Farm mascot at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice while in town visiting his grandmother, borough resident Jill Caden. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ignatius O'Malley Caden, 2, of Honesdale, accepts a treat from a State Farm mascot at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice while in town visiting his grandmother, borough resident Jill Caden. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



The Farmers Insurance-sponsored Chewbacca ice sculpture met a tragic end. (Elizabeth Baumesiter / Staff Photo) The Farmers Insurance-sponsored Chewbacca ice sculpture met a tragic end. (Elizabeth Baumesiter / Staff Photo)



Fixes his gaze on South State street, Yoda does. Sponsored by Oliver, Price and Rhodes, the ice sculpture is. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Fixes his gaze on South State street, Yoda does. Sponsored by Oliver, Price and Rhodes, the ice sculpture is. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Jon Stopay Candies offered a variety of Star Wars themed treats, such as these lightsaber pretzel rods, all weekend long. (Elizabeth Baumesiter / Staff Photo) Jon Stopay Candies offered a variety of Star Wars themed treats, such as these lightsaber pretzel rods, all weekend long. (Elizabeth Baumesiter / Staff Photo)



The Creative & Performing Arts Academy of NEPA presented a Disney Princess/Prince Show Saturday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) The Creative & Performing Arts Academy of NEPA presented a Disney Princess/Prince Show Saturday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Jaimie Raider performed as Cinderella in the CAPAA show at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. The play was a part of the churchâ€™s lineup of events on the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice program. Jaimie Raider performed as Cinderella in the CAPAA show at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. The play was a part of the churchâ€™s lineup of events on the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice program.



The prince, played by Payton Barbuti and princess, played by Jaimie Raider, dance in a play presented by CAPAA at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) The prince, played by Payton Barbuti and princess, played by Jaimie Raider, dance in a play presented by CAPAA at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Molly Carter portrays the fairy godmother in a play presented by CAPAA at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Molly Carter portrays the fairy godmother in a play presented by CAPAA at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit during the ice festival. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Payton Barbuti, center, performed as the prince in a â€˜Cinderellaâ€™ play at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Payton Barbuti, center, performed as the prince in a â€˜Cinderellaâ€™ play at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ice chips fly as carver Johnny Hanson works on the details of a tauntaun sculpture. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ice chips fly as carver Johnny Hanson works on the details of a tauntaun sculpture. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ice chips fly as carver Johnny Hanson works on the details of a tauntaun sculpture. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ice chips fly as carver Johnny Hanson works on the details of a tauntaun sculpture. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Ice carver Johnny Hanson poses after finishing his creation, a tauntaun sculpture sponsored by Ken Pollock Alfa Romeo & Maserati. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Ice carver Johnny Hanson poses after finishing his creation, a tauntaun sculpture sponsored by Ken Pollock Alfa Romeo & Maserati. Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Watch out, wookie! Evil lurkes behind you. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Watch out, wookie! Evil lurkes behind you. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Brass Reflections performs Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place for the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizaabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Brass Reflections performs Sunday afternoon at The Gathering Place for the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizaabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Gabriel siblings Jeffrey, 6, and Liesel, 5, of Newton Township stop to pose with Chewbacca Sunday afternoon during the Star Wars-themed 15th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Gabriel siblings Jeffrey, 6, and Liesel, 5, of Newton Township stop to pose with Chewbacca Sunday afternoon during the Star Wars-themed 15th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Jim Sipics takes a photo of Bonnie Sipics with Chewbacca during their visit from Catasauqua during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Jim Sipics takes a photo of Bonnie Sipics with Chewbacca during their visit from Catasauqua during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Megan Millo of Ken Pollock Maserati competes as a celebrity ice carver during Sunday afternooonâ€™s ice carving competition at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Megan Millo of Ken Pollock Maserati competes as a celebrity ice carver during Sunday afternooonâ€™s ice carving competition at the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



Celebrity and professional ice carvers work on their creations during the ice carving competiton Sunday afternoon in the Citizens Savings Bank parking lot. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo) Celebrity and professional ice carvers work on their creations during the ice carving competiton Sunday afternoon in the Citizens Savings Bank parking lot. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photo)



A crowd gathered outside of Citizens Savings Bank to watch a local celebrity ice carving competition. (Emma Black / Staff Photographer) A crowd gathered outside of Citizens Savings Bank to watch a local celebrity ice carving competition. (Emma Black / Staff Photographer)



Front row, Jack Keeler; back row, from left, Patrick, Grace and Molly Keeler of Clarks Summit (Emma Black / Staff Photo) Front row, Jack Keeler; back row, from left, Patrick, Grace and Molly Keeler of Clarks Summit (Emma Black / Staff Photo)



Emmett, left, and Brennan Burge of Scranton. ((Emma Black / Staff Photo) Emmett, left, and Brennan Burge of Scranton. ((Emma Black / Staff Photo)



Gianna, left, and Natalia Deviga of Kingston Gianna, left, and Natalia Deviga of Kingston



Tim Staples of Clarks Summit and Heather Daly of Portland, N.Y. Tim Staples of Clarks Summit and Heather Daly of Portland, N.Y.



From left, Wyatt, Justin and Angie Camoni of Shavertown. (Emma Black / Staff Photo) From left, Wyatt, Justin and Angie Camoni of Shavertown. (Emma Black / Staff Photo)



Nick Vitale, left, and Lou Degnan, both of Wilkes-Barre Nick Vitale, left, and Lou Degnan, both of Wilkes-Barre



From left, Michael Cavello, Victoria Cavello and Melanie Murosky, all of Pittston From left, Michael Cavello, Victoria Cavello and Melanie Murosky, all of Pittston



Christopher and Nancy Mirabelli of Tunkhannock Christopher and Nancy Mirabelli of Tunkhannock



Sonya Pettiski and Mark Dowling, both of Scranton Sonya Pettiski and Mark Dowling, both of Scranton



Jonathan and Emily Geras of Factoryville Jonathan and Emily Geras of Factoryville



Dave O'Hare of Morristown, N.J., and Danielle Gleeson of Newton, N.J. Dave O'Hare of Morristown, N.J., and Danielle Gleeson of Newton, N.J.



Amy and Sean McCormick of Pennsburg Amy and Sean McCormick of Pennsburg



Front row, from left, Landry Arcuri and Tyler and Logan Rosencrans. Back row, Deanna and Gary Rosencrans, all of Clarks Summit Front row, from left, Landry Arcuri and Tyler and Logan Rosencrans. Back row, Deanna and Gary Rosencrans, all of Clarks Summit



Darren Auck, a vendor from High Bridge, N.J., draws sketches during the Comic Con on Sunday. Darren Auck, a vendor from High Bridge, N.J., draws sketches during the Comic Con on Sunday.