SCOTT SHEILS

CLARKS SUMMIT — Robert P. Sheils III was sworn in to the Clarks Summit Borough Council during a regular meeting Wednesday, Oct. 2 to fulfill the remainder of the term vacated by former councilman Dominic Scott. Scott, who stepped down due to an illness at the beginning of September, was also honored at the meeting for his eight years of service on council. Scott died four days later on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Sheils plans to serve the remainder of Scott’s term, which expires in December, and run in the Nov. 5 election for a four-year term.

“I grew up here and chose to raise my family here,” said Sheils. “I want to be more involved in the community, to give back and make Clarks Summit a better place.”

He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburg School of Law and Fairfield University.

Prior to his current position at Sheils Law Associates in Clarks Summit, he was a law clerk for the honorable Linda Wallach Miller at the Court of Common Pleas in Monroe County.

Sheils has been a lawyer for 15 years and practices law with his father Robert P. Sheils Jr. at Sheils Law Associates in Clarks Green. He specializes in commercial, real estate and municipal law.

He is a member of the Church of Saint Gregory where he is on the word committee; a member of the board of directors of the Abington Community Library; a third-degree Knight of Columbus, Council 6611 of Our Lady of Snows Church in Clarks Summit; and a volunteer for several Abington youth sports organizations.

He and his wife, Mary (Densevich) Sheils have four children: Robert IV, 10; Clare, 7; Joseph, 3; and James, 1.

“I have big shoes to fill,” Sheils said of his appointment to the borough council. “Dom Scott was a community leader and served his community. I am going to do my best to live up to what he did.”