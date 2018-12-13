PHOTO SUBMITTED BY COMMUNITY BANK N.A. Employees of Community Bank N.A. in Clarks Summit recently voted to honor the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) on the bank's Good Neighbor Day with a grant to support the cause. At the check presentation are, from left: Donna Sedor, development director of the Women’s Resource Center and Dave Griffin, vice president and branch manager for Community Bank N.A., Clarks Summit.