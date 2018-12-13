Article Tools
PHOTO SUBMITTED BY COMMUNITY BANK N.A. Employees of Community Bank N.A. in Clarks Summit recently voted to honor the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) on the bank's Good Neighbor Day with a grant to support the cause. At the check presentation are, from left: Donna Sedor, development director of the Women’s Resource Center and Dave Griffin, vice president and branch manager for Community Bank N.A., Clarks Summit.
