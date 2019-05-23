SUBMITTED PHOTO The Clarks Green United Methodist Church will hold its 40th annual Feast of the Chicken Barbecue Saturday, June 1, noon to 6 p.m. at 119 Glenburn Road in Clarks Green. Tickets are $10; $5 for children 12 and under. Dinners can be eaten in or taken out with tickets available at the door or purchased in advance. Proceeds support programing and operational expenses of the church and its mission. Michael Pacyna is the chairman of the event. From left: John Crounse, Pacyna, Mark Purcell, Pastor John Bondhus, Pat Kinney, Warren Watkins, Jim Corselius and Jim Davis.