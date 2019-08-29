Article Tools
SUBMITTED PHOTO Clarks Green Borough was recently named Tree City USA for the 11th consecutive year. The award comes from The Arbor Day Association. From left: chairman of the Shade Tree Committee, Peter Germanski, John Thomas and Ernie Keller. Other members include Rick Williams, consultant to the Shade Tree Commission and Mayor Patty Lawler. New members are always welcome.
