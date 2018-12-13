Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Basement hearts tree. Guest bedroom tree.

CLARKS GREEN — The Victorian Christmas tree in Bruce and Patty Sherbine’s living room window stands tall, dressed in white lights and red poinsettias. From its branches hang timeless ornaments the couple collected in their travels through almost 29 years of marriage.

It’s also the tree where Patty hides the pickle.

“It’s an old German tradition,” Patty said with a smile. “Whoever finds the pickle, gets an extra gift.”

The Victorian tree is Patty’s favorite of eight Christmas trees in the Sherbine home.

“I love this tree – it’s so gentle,” she said, noting it “shows other generations” with ornaments such as a Victorian bride.

Bruce said this tree is also his favorite.

“The Victorian tree was our first tree together,” he said, with a loving look at his wife.

But all the trees in their home have meaning for the couple.

“It’s my personal winter wonderland. I love it,” said Patty. “The reason we do it is family, spirituality and tradition.”

“We love sharing this tradition,” added Bruce.

Tradition is important to Bruce and Patty and their blended family of six adult children – who live as close as next door and as far away as North Carolina and California – their spouses, children and significant others.

Bruce also pointed out the community has shared in the Sherbine holiday traditions.

“For many years, we hosted an open house in early December,” he said. “There were years when we had as many as 175 people here.”

The trees throughout the Sherbine home carry various themes and are rich in family history and sentiment.

A small, slender tabletop tree with lace and pink bows is the first to go up in the Sherbines’ computer room every October.

“Patty puts so much work into this, we have to start early,” Bruce said, noting they started out buying fresh trees but now use artificial ones that can be put up any time.

Patty added some of their children come home for Thanksgiving, but not Christmas, “so everything has to be up way before Thanksgiving.”

A five-foot tree in the dining room displays angels and roses.

Teapots, teacups and “other kitchen things” make up a full-sized tree in the kitchen.

Snowflakes, icicles and silver balls adorn a five-foot guest room tree.

In the master bedroom, a child-themed tree holds little dolls and “children’s things” such as a tiny red pair of gloves Patty wore in kindergarten.

Many ornaments were gifts from students of Patty’s during her 37 years of teaching college, elementary and middle school, primarily in the Abington Heights School District, before her retirement. She met Bruce while teaching at The Pennsylvania State University Worthington Scranton Campus, where he was the long-standing Director of Academic Affairs.

“I am mesmerized by children. They are so important,” Patty said.

In addition to the festive trees on the main floor of the Sherbine home, there are more on the basement level. A heart-filled, floor-to-ceiling tree accents a cozy family room.

And on a nearby table sits a small tree that belonged to Patty’s mother, Marjorie – endearingly called “Mam” by all who knew her – in the years before she died.

“Having Mam’s tree is one of so many ways that we will always have her with us,” Patty said.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who

lives in Glenburn Township

with her cat.