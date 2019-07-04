Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO At the PA Wing Conference, from left: 2nd Lieutenant Jonathon Symuleski of Hop Bottom, Cadet Senior Airman Burke Colombo of Glenburn Twp. Cadet Master Sergeant Darrian Lang of Duryea, First Lieutenant Barbara Pope of Old Forge, Major Glenn Carman of Lake Ariel, First Lieutenant Tara Lang of Duryea, Cadet Airman First Class Olivia Treat of Falls and Cadet Airman Logan Treat of Falls. Major Anita McCormick also attended the conference.

Two area leaders were recently honored at the Pennsylvania Wing Conference of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. First Lieutenant Barbara Pope of Old Forge and Major Glenn F. Carman of Lake Ariel each received awards.

Pope received the “Commander’s Commendation Award for Outstanding Duty Performance.” Carman received three awards: “Aerospace Education Officer of the Year,” “Commander’s Commendation Award for Outstanding Duty Performance” and “The Exceptional Service Award.”

Both CAP leaders play a major role in aerospace education of the Pennsylvania Civil Air Patrol. They volunteer their time in weekly CAP meetings and events and teach STEM to local youth. They are dedicated to helping the young cadets grow into tomorrow’s leaders. Both are leaders of the Scranton Composite Squadron 201.

Youth from ages 12-18 are welcome. Civil Air Patrol cadets can experience flying, leadership training, character development, aerospace education, obstacle courses, model rocketry, team building, hiking and camping, earning ranks and awards, search and rescue and more.

For more information about CAP, contact Major Anita McCormick at amccormick319@gmail.com.