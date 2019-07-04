Two area leaders were recently honored at the Pennsylvania Wing Conference of Civil Air Patrol (CAP), auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. First Lieutenant Barbara Pope of Old Forge and Major Glenn F. Carman of Lake Ariel each received awards.
Pope received the “Commander’s Commendation Award for Outstanding Duty Performance.” Carman received three awards: “Aerospace Education Officer of the Year,” “Commander’s Commendation Award for Outstanding Duty Performance” and “The Exceptional Service Award.”
Both CAP leaders play a major role in aerospace education of the Pennsylvania Civil Air Patrol. They volunteer their time in weekly CAP meetings and events and teach STEM to local youth. They are dedicated to helping the young cadets grow into tomorrow’s leaders. Both are leaders of the Scranton Composite Squadron 201.
Youth from ages 12-18 are welcome. Civil Air Patrol cadets can experience flying, leadership training, character development, aerospace education, obstacle courses, model rocketry, team building, hiking and camping, earning ranks and awards, search and rescue and more.
For more information about CAP, contact Major Anita McCormick at amccormick319@gmail.com.