Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Heights Civic League will present its annual Mega Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon and games begin at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 which includes 10 regular games and a door prize. They can be purchased through Eventbrite, at Eagle Cleaners or from any club member.

This is the third year for the event and the second year for a mega prize bingo. All prizes have a value of at least $100.

“Civic League would love to have you come out and support our event to create awareness of our organization and how much we do for our community,” said Ronda Schiavone, ways and means chairman.

Sponsors for the event are Eagle Cleaners, Bluestone Realty Group and Susan Rink, D.M.D.

There are five special games and a 50/50 raffle.

Prizes for special games include a getaway weekend, basket of cheer and Coach bag. Regular game prizes include restaurant gift cards and lottery tickets.

Food will be available for purchase, and the event is BYOB.

All the money raised throughout the year during the club’s fundraisers goes back to the community. Benefiting organizations include local fire companies, Abington Community Library, Camp Create at the Waverly Community House, vision screening for incoming kindergarten students in the Abington Heights School District, United Cerebral Palsy of NEPA and scholarships for Abington Heights seniors.

The Civic League has a dance academy which also benefits from the fundraising efforts.

The Civic League presented 31 checks through the club’s fundraising efforts.

Cathy Plishka explained why she joined the club and what the club does.

“My friend asked me one night why don’t I come to a meeting, so I went,” Plishka said. “I have been a member for 23 years, and it is a nice group of women. We have speakers at the meetings such as the local police and Marley’s Mission. We just had five Boy Scouts from the Clarks Green United Methodist Church who helped us make bird houses.”

The club meets the first Monday of each month from September to June at 7 p.m. at 115 Colburn Ave. People interested in joining may come to a meeting or call 570-587-3101.

“People do not know about the Civic League or what we do. It feels good to help those in the community,” said Plishka.

The club’s next event will be its Cheers to Spring Wine Festival, slated for Saturday, May 9 at South Abington Park.