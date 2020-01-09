Article Tools Font size – + Share This

“Arsenic and Old Lace” will be shown at noon at The Gathering Place on Jan. 15. Admission is free, donations are requested.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., is offering a cure for the winter blues with Coffee, Chocolate and Movies events at noon on Wednesdays during January. Community members can enjoy some coffee, tea, chocolate and an old movie chosen to brighten their day.

The first movie, to be screened on Jan. 15, is “Arsenic and Old Lace,” a classic farce about two older woman who like to serve poisoned libations, their brother who thinks he is Theodore Roosevelt, another family member who resembles Boris Karloff, a new bride and, of course, the ever debonair Cary Grant who tries to keep this group in control.

The second and third movies, to be shown on Jan. 22 and 29, will be chosen by the people attending “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Comedies only, as cheer is needed so badly in January.

Admission is free, with a donation requested. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.