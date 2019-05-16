SUBMITTED PHOTO You won’t find the members of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church in their pews at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 19. They will instead spend the day cleaning up local roads, assisting those in need with spring clean-up and repairs and volunteering at a local animal shelter for the day. The event, “Church Has Left The Building,” kicks off at the church at 9 a.m., and culminates with a celebration dinner in the church lounge at 4:30 p.m. Additional volunteers from the community are to join in.