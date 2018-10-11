PHOTO SUBMITTED BY COUNTRYSIDE COMMUNITY CHURCH Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township, will host a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12 and 13 from 9-2 p.m. A half-price sale will be offered Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 570-587-3206. Event cochairs are Sandy LaCoe (left) and Marilyn Mirabelli.