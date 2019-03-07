Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Poor Man’s Gambit members, from left: Deirdre Lockman, Corey Purcell and Federico Betti.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A week before Saint Patrick’s Day, the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will be filled with the sound of Celtic music.

Poor Man’s Gambit will perform on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. at the church, 300 School St. This is the fourth event in the 2018-2019 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series.

Poor Man’s Gambit features three accomplished Celtic artists from the Lehigh Valley area: Corey Purcell, button accordion, cittern, vocals, bodhran and dance; Federico Betti, guitar and fiddle, and Deirdre Lockman, fiddle, vocals and dance.

Drawing on music of Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Canada, the trio performs with a variety of instruments. Its style is distinctly percussive, emotive and precise, as they play traditional airs to powerfully fast reels. This acclaimed group aims to chase away the gloom of late winter with tunes to lift the heart, illumine the soul and set the feet a’tapping.

Admision is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. The concert series receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program administered by the Pocono Arts Council, a Lackawanna County Arts and Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors. For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.