PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE CLARKS SUMMIT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will sponsor its Third Annual Audrey Thomas Memorial Country Christmas Fair Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This craft fair will have more than 40 vendors and feature a cookie booth along with home-baked goods made by the members of the church. Breakfast and lunch will also be available for purchase, including homemade soup. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 12 and under. For tickets or more information, call 570-587-2571 or visit clarkssummitumc.com. From left, first row: Joan Norse, Marjorie Harer, Jeanette Brown and Lois Perry. Second row: Kathryn Davis, Nancy Rogers, Rita Evans and Marge Bowen.