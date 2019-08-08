Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES

CLARKS GREEN — Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, will host Step Into the Light on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. The event is an evening of sharing about the pain inflicted on friends and family by suicide, but more so the hope that is available to all.

Mike Gillern will share the personal story of the loss of his son, Jake Gillern, and what sustains him through this fresh experience.

Suicide, addiction and mental illness will be discussed in this free event.

Refreshments will follow.

For more information, call Mike at 570-677-4039 or Pastor Dan Miller at 570-586-8286.

Lifeline

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts or warning signs of suicide, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). This free, 24/7 service provides suicidal people and those close to them with support, information and local resources.