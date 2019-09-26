Article Tools
In order to better serve the Abington area community and provide a venue for weddings, receptions and other social gatherings, the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Twp. completed a renovation of its kitchen. Now equipped with a 10-burner gas stove, double convection ovens, a large preparation island, a freezer, three sinks, an ice cube maker and commercial-grade dishwasher and refrigerator, it is well set up to accommodate caterers' needs and to host the parish's annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. Situated in a picturesque area, the quaint church with a parish hall extensive enough to handle large receptions, banquets and meetings of all sizes is a good setting for weddings. The congregation looks forward to welcoming community events to its facility.
