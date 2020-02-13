Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Volunteers make pancakes at last year’s event. SUBMITTED PHOTOS Volunteers plate meals at last year’s Pancake and Sausage Supper at Church of the Epiphany.

GLENBURN TWP. — Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) brings out the griddles and spatulas as the men of the Church of the Epiphany host their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 25 from 5-7 p.m.

Donning their chef’s hats and whipping up the batter, they produce some of the fluffiest pancakes and mouth-watering sausages around, assisted by the church acolytes who do their part by serving the fare.

First responders and active military personnel in uniform receive a free meal. For all others, a free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church.

Epiphany is located off Route 6 two miles north of Clarks Summit just past the first traffic light. More detailed directions to the church may be found at epiphanyglenburn.com. Epiphany is an Episcopal church that welcomes all to the supper and its Saturday evening and Sunday services.