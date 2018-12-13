Article Tools Font size – + Share This



GLENBURN TWP. — Because the holidays are sometimes difficult and lonely for some people, the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill, will offer a short prayer service to honor the difficulties of this time of the year, particularly for those who have lost a loved one, had a difficult life change, or just feel blue amid all the tinsel and lights.

All are welcome to attend a ‘Longest Night’ gathering on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. Guests can light a candle in honor of a loss or transition. Those who wish, may join the church for communion at 5 p.m.

Call the church at 570-563-1564 or send an email to COTE@epix.net to let them know you are coming, or for more information.

The Episcopal Church is a spiritual home free of judgment and inclusive for all.