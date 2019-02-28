PHOTO COURTESY OF CHURCH OF THE EPIPHANY Shrove Tuesday (Mardi Gras) brings out the griddles and spatulas as the men of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn host their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. This year’s event will be held March 5 from 5-7 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church. For directions, visit epiphanyglenburn.com. From left: John Voigt, Bob Weir, Bruce Rivera, Joe Skinner and Chris Scott.