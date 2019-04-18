Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The annual Adrian Miller Memorial Chicken Barbecue is scheduled for Sunday, April 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Township.

GLENBURN TWP. — The acolytes of the Church of the Epiphany will host their annual Adrian Miller Memorial Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, April 28 from 3-6 p.m.

For years, Adrien Miller would be found barbecuing the chickens, basting them with his secret recipe sauce. About 25 years ago, he passed on his recipe to Rick Little, the church’s acolyte leader and the barbecue became a fundraiser for the acolytes’ annual trip to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., for the National Acolyte Festival in October.

Little reports that Epiphany has been in attendance at the festival for 39 consecutive years – longer than all but two churches in the country, one being the National Cathedral itself.

The barbecue will be held in the parish hall with takeouts available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. While it is preferred that reservations be made by calling the church at 563-1564, walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.

For more information and directions to the church, visit epiphanyglenburn.org.