GLENBURN TWP. — The Church of the Epiphany held its second annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 11. The parishioners sampled seven kinds of chili, from beef to vegan.

The contest entries included traditional red chili by Joe Skinner, Buffalo chicken chili by Linda Rogers, all-American chili by Roger Mattes, Tuscan turkey chili by Janine Port, spicy three-bean chili by Barbara Little and vegan chili by Barbara Costanzo. The first-place winner was Jeff Napierala for his Texas BBQ chili.